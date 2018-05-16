Man accused of throwing rocks at patrol car, kicking officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man is accused of throwing a rock that shattered a patrol car's windshield and then kicking a police officer during an arrest.

The Springfield News-Leader reported 32-year-old Jason Alexander is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and property damage.

According to a probable cause statement, officers found Alexander intoxicated in a parking garage Feb. 12 in downtown Springfield and told him to leave. Alexander initially refused to leave, but later left. As officers were leaving in their patrol car, Alexander threw two large rocks, with one breaking the windshield.

The statement says Alexander resisted arrest by kicking and punching an officer. He was booked into Greene County Jail on a $7,500 bond. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.