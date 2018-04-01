Man accused of trying to light RV on fire with woman inside

CAMDENTON — Camden County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Monday after a woman said he tried to light an RV on fire with her inside.

The woman said she was trying to get away from Wesley Dickey of Camdenton and locked herself inside an RV.

The woman said she could smell smoke and was afraid he was trying to burn down the RV so she called a neighbor for help. Dickey assaulted the neighbor when they tried to help the woman, then ran into the woods.

Deputies eventually found and arrested Dickey, and took him to the Camden County Detention Center.

Dickey, 46, was charged with first-degree arson, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, and a warrant for contempt of court.

His bond was set at $50,000.