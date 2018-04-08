Man Accused of Videotaping Girls

Police said Hinson admitted he videotaped the girls without their knowledge from late 2004 through last summer.

When officers searched Hinson's home Sunday, they said his wife helped them find 13 videotapes showing the two girls partly and fully nude.

Authorities said videotaping took place during slumber parties in Hinson's home. They said the tapes also show Hinson installing a hidden camera in the headboard of the victim's bed and in her bathroom.

"It's an invasion of privacy, a place where people would expect to have privacy," explained Bill Tackett, Cole County prosecuting attorney.

Tackett said Hinson faces up to five years in prison if he's convicted, but he won't be registered as a sex offender. That's because Missouri law does not define invasion of privacy as a sex crime because there is no sexual contact.

Tackett added Hinson could face more charges if the investigation finds more victims.