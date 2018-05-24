Man accuses Kansas City officer of battery over stun gun use

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a corner store worker claims a Kansas City police officer violated department policy when he used a stun gun on him during a confrontation over a parking violation.

The Kansas City Star reports Damian Words accuses Officer Dale Secor of battery for using the stun gun and of letting the situation unnecessarily escalate. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the May 2014 incident.

Police say Secor had noticed a car illegally parked on a sidewalk before the confrontation. According to a police report, Secor said Words got upset and "got into a power stance." The stun gun struck Words in the chest and forearm.

Secor is being represented by the Missouri attorney general's office. A spokeswoman declined to comment.