Man acquitted in St. Louis-area retired firefighter's death

CLAYTON (AP) — A man charged with murdering a retired firefighter in suburban St. Louis has been acquitted.

The jury on Thursday acquitted 21-year-old Garrett Watts in the 2015 fatal shooting of 68-year-old Joe "Buddy" Davidson in Normandy.

Watts was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Davidson was shot at his home.

Prosecutors said Watts shot Davidson during a robbery attempt. But Watts' attorney said he was exercising at a nearby basketball court when Davidson was shot.