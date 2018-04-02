Man admits making threat against Kansas synagogue

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 41-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call to an Overland Park synagogue.

Brian Wachter pleaded guilty Thursday to making a criminal threat, which is a felony.

He admitted in his plea that he called in the threat last May to Congregation Beth Shalom.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors didn't say what the threat involved but court documents describe it as a "threat to commit violence."

Sentencing is scheduled for May 9.