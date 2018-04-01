Man Admits Peeping at Girl in Dressing Room

CLAYTON, Mo. - An eastern Missouri man has received probation for peeping at a teenage girl through a gap around a door frame at a Six Flags St. Louis dressing room.

KSDK-TV reported Friday that 20-year-old Jeremy Bates of Pacific pleaded guilty to misdemeanor invasion of privacy in a deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to probation for two years and must undergo a sex offender evaluation, counseling, and refrain from contact with the victim.

The dressing room was at the water park at Six Flags. Authorities say the 13-year-old victim's mother saw Bates peeping in the area where the girl was undressing. The mother contacted park officials, who called Eureka police.