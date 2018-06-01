Man Admits to 17 Burglaries in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. - A Jackson man faces sentencing Jan. 14 after admitting to 17 burglaries in the southeast Missouri town.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 21-year-old Aaron Denson pleaded guilty on Tuesday. He is among three suspects in the series of burglaries that for months perplexed homeowners and law enforcement.

Sentencing is later this month for 19-year-old Jacob Colyott, who pleaded guilty in two of the break-ins. The third defendant, William Artadi, is due in court next week and faces 20 burglary charges.