Man admits to bank robberies in 5 states

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Houston man has admitted robbing banks in St. Louis and four other cities across the country.

The suspect, 53-year-old Nader Jaser Abdullah, pleaded guilty to bank robbery charges Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing on June 23.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis said Abdullah robbed banks in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Glenview, Illinois, St. Louis and Hendersonville, North Carolina, last summer, before being arrested in Wisconsin.