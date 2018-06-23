Man Allegedly Shot in Forehead at His Own Request

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is facing charges for shooting a friend in the forehead -- even though the friend apparently asked him to do it. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 18-year-old Matthew Pellegrini is not expected to survive after being shot point-blank in the head. His friend, 21-year-old Kevin Beindorff, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is jailed on $300,000 cash bond and does not yet have an attorney. The charges say the men were in a vehicle outside Beindorff's home Tuesday night when Beindorff showed a revolver. Authorities say that's when Pellegrini asked Beindorff to shoot him. Beindorff allegedly raised the gun to the victim's forehead and fired one shot, then drove him to a hospital, where Pellegrini is in critical condition.