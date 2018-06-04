Man and Woman Arrested After Car Chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The driver of a car that allegedly tried to run down a St. Louis police officer, and the driver's female passenger, are in custody after a lengthy police chase in the St. Louis area.

Police in St. Louis say an officer pulled the car over about 1:30 a.m. Friday because the headlights were not on. Authorities say the driver tried to run over the officer, then took off.

The chase lasted about 90 minutes and went through St. Louis, into Illinois, then back into Missouri. Stop sticks punctured the tires of the fleeing car west of Interstate 270 in St. Louis County, and both people in the car were arrested. Their names have not been released pending formal charges.