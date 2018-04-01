Man arrested after 67 marijuana plants discovered on his property

MEXICO - A joint task force said they arrested a man Monday afternoon after executing a search warrant in the 15000 block of Audrain Road 821.

The East Central Drug Task Force assisted by Missouri National Guard counter drug officers, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Audrain County Sheriff's office said they arrested 59-year-old Roger Wayne Morgan of Mexico for manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a public nuisance.

Officers said they found sixty seven marijuana plants on Morgan's property and near his home, as well as a room that was used to dry marijuana and portions of marijuana plants.