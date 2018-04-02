Man Arrested After Abduction and Highway Chase

MILLER COUNTY - A man who abducted a woman was arrested on Highway 54 after he tried to escape police.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a dark truck on Highway 54 late Sunday. The vehicle led officers down the highway towards Jefferson City. At one point the vehicle stopped and a female passenger got out claiming she had been abducted. She was taken to the Lake Regional Hospital and released with minor injuries.

The driver, John Grandon, was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, felonious restraint, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. Sheriff William Abbott said Grandon admitted to tossing a 9mm handgun out of the vehicle.

Grandon is being held at the Miller County Sheriff's Department and his bond is set at $300,000.