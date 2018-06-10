Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in the arm

COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the arm and refused to let her leave to get help.

A deputy went to Ryan Gambill's home on Alan Circle to follow-up with a previous call and said a woman living there reported Gambill had attacked her numerous times. She told the deputy she couldn't leave or use a phone because Gambill wouldn't let her.

The victim further told the deputy that on January 20, Gambill stabbed her in the arm. Gambill apparently then tried to do first aid on the injury but wouldn't let her go to a hospital.

The deputy said the knife wound was about an inch and a half long, and noticed bruising on the woman as well. She said Gambill had hit her when she asked for a lighter and gave her two black eyes.

Prosecutors charged Gambill on Friday with domestic assault, armed criminal action, and kidnapping. Gambill is at the Boone County jail on $45,000 bond.