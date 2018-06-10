Man arrested after Boone County truck chase

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County deputies arrested a 34-year-old man Friday on multiple charges. After midnight, deputies spotted Ryan T. Wilkerson in a stolen red 2002 Ford F-150 near the intersection of Range Line Street and Blue Ridge Road.

A Boone County sheriff's deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped north on Range Line Street to Prathersville Road and east onto Highway 63. It continued into the city of Columbia where the suspect exited Broadway to head northbound on Old Highway 63.

Deputies and troopers followed the suspect through Business Loop 70 and westbound on I-70. Through the pursuit on I-70, a trooper deployed a tire deflation device and was nearly struck by the suspect.

This continued through Cooper County until the stolen truck ran out of gas on I-70 near the Sweet Springs exit where the suspect then got out of the vehicle and began to assault the officers.

After getting out of the truck, Wilkerson attempted to grab a gun out of the state trooper's holster, causing a fight between the 250-pound man and state trooper.

Ryan T. Wilkerson is awaiting charges under suspicion of first-degree tampering, felony resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and careless and imprudent driving.