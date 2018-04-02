Man Arrested After Car Chase Through ND, SD

WAHPETON, N.D. — A Missouri man is in jail after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle through North Dakota and South Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Robert W. Smith, from Oregon, Mo., was arrested Thursday morning. Authorities say a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle Smith was driving along Interstate 29 in Richland County in North Dakota. When Smith reportedly failed to stop, a pursuit ensued southbound along Interstate 29 and into South Dakota. Speeds reached up to 105 mph.

The car was stopped with a tire deflating device. Smith was immediately extradited to North Dakota and is being held the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Dickinson on Wednesday.

Attempts to reach Smith were not successful.