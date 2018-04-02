Man Arrested After Crashing into Tree

BOONE COUNTY - A Boone County deputy found a car wrapped around a tree but no one was in the vehicle. Other responders arrived on the scene and the search widened, but no one was found.

Authorities ran the car's plate, which led them to a residence on Olivia Ray Drive in Columbia. There, they arrested 24-year old Andrew Mundwiller on suspicion of drunk driving.

The car was discovered around 2 a.m. on Richland Road.