Man arrested after domestic assault call

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested William S. Gier, accusing him of third degree assault and saying he refused to leave a residence on Pendleton Drive Wednesday night following a domestic violence call.

Officer's responded to a disturbance call from a 60-year-old women who said Gier hit her. Officers arrived on scene and said Gier refused to leave.

Officers said they first tried to talk with Gier over a PA system and then a negotiator used a phone to try and get in contact. They said he would not answer and refused to talk with police.

Gier eventually came to the door twice before officers entered the residence and took him into custody.

He was arrested and accused of violation of order of protection, domestic assault in the third degree, and resisting or interfering with an arrest.

The victim told police she was in an intimate relationship with Gier. The women said she and Gier were inside the residence when he started an argument and hit her on the right side of her head and pushed her chin, causing her to fall back on the bed.

The women said she left the residence to call the police.