Man arrested after failing lie detector test on talk show

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 22-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with child molestation and statutory sodomy after police said he failed a lie detector test on a nationally syndicated television talk show.

Dameion M. McBride was charged Wednesday for inappropriately touching two girls ages 4 and 8 and a 3-year-old boy between Jan. 1 and Feb. 22. in Grandview.

According to court documents, a witness informed police McBride had appeared on "The Steve Wilkos Show" on May 6 to take a lie detector test to prove his innocence. He failed the test.

Authorities said they contacted McBride on July 9, who denied the allegation, and administrated another lie detector test. Court records said McBride failed that test as well.

McBride's bond has been set at $150,000. It is not immediately clear if McBride has an attorney.