Man arrested after firing gun toward deputy

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden County deputy looking for a runaway teenager said he encountered a man who at one point fired a gun at him Wednesday night.

The deputy responded to a home on Red Barn Road in Osage Beach because a 13-year-old girl had run into the woods. The deputy said he walked around looking for her, while calling her name and identifying himself as a deputy, according to a press release.

While looking for the girl, he heard a gunshot coming from a home below him. He went back to his car to take cover and call for help, and the suspect allegedly fired another shot in his direction.

The deputy then saw a man holding a handgun and standing in the doorway of the home the gunshots were coming from. The deputy continued to identify himself as a Camden County Deputy and told the man to drop the gun.

More deputies arrived and took the suspect, Bradford Prugh, into custody without further incident. The deputy was not hurt.

Prugh was charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault. He is being held in the Camden County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 cash only bond.