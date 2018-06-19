Man Arrested After Girl Found Dead in Truman Lake

WILLARD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man has been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found in Truman Lake.



Broadcaster KCTV reports that the man fled from police before his arrest. The man is being questioned, but no charges have been filed.



The Benton County Sheriff's office says Khighla (KY'-luh) Parks was last seen in Buffalo and something that happened there led to her death.



Parks went missing Sept. 20 from her home south of Willard in rural Greene County. Her weighed-down body was found Sept. 30 in Truman Lake.



Benton County officials say Parks was dead when her body was dumped in the lake. But authorities have not said how or where she died.