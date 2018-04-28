Man arrested after girlfriend shot in the leg

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a 31-year-old man Thursday night after he allegedly shot his girlfriend while on drugs.

Police arrived at the home on Clark Lane around 10 o'clock, where they found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers said Shawn Sweezer was under the influence of methamphetamine when he shot the victim. They arrested Sweezer on suspicion of domestic assault and being a felon with a gun, as well as two outstanding warrants. His cash only bond is set at $10,000.