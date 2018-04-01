Man arrested after leading police on vehicle and foot pursuit

FULTON - Fulton police arrested a man early Saturday after he led them on a chase.

Officers attempted to stop 33-year-old Travis Michael Schroer for multiple traffic violations near Bartley Lane. Schroer then took off on his moped and led officers on a pursuit.

Schroer wrecked the moped in the back yard of a home in the 800 block of Kay Drive. He then fled on foot into a wooded area near the house. Police chased after Schroer on foot and were able to find him.

Authorities arrested Schroer and took him to the Callaway County Jail. Schroer is being charged with driving on a suspended driver's license, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to display lighted lamps when required, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.