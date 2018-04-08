Man Arrested after Pursuit

COLUMBIA, Mo - On 11-16-11 at approximately 4:26am, a Boone County Deputy was patrolling the area of a local business in the 2700 block of Paris Rd after receiving information of a subject driving a silver colored suburban being at that location and that the driver had a warrant.

The Deputy located the vehicle on the lot and made contact with the occupant, who was identified as 36 year old Robert E Jennings of Columbia.

Upon arrival the Deputy ran a check of Jennings. It was determined that Jennings had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The Deputy advised Jennings of the warrant and upon doing so; Jennings jumped into his vehicle and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

After a short vehicle pursuit, Jennings brought his vehicle to a stop in the area of Vandiver Dr near Highway 63. Jennings was taken into custody without further incident.

Jennings was arrested for charges of possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and driving with suspended licence.

The total bond amount for Jennings was set at $2,420.00