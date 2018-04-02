Man arrested after shooting gun in Cole County

COLE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Friday evening for shooting a gun near Rainbow Hills Road, the sheriff's office said.

Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said an intoxicated man in his late 30s shot a gun on the road. The man was at the Cole County Jail on Friday evening and admitted to the incident, the sheriff said.

Wheeler said the call came in at 5:45 p.m., and the man was arrested at 6:14 p.m. He said the incident caused no harm.