Man arrested after threatening to blow up post office

FULTON — Fulton Police arrested a man Thursday morning for threatening to blow up a U.S. Post office.

According to police, Danny Estes said he'd carry out the threat if he did not receive a check he was expecting in the mail.

Officers found Estes and took him into custody. Estes was charged for making a terrorist threat and his bond for the charge is $1,500.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation and then took Estes into custody for failure to register as a sex offender and for being a sex offender within 500 feet of a school. His total bond for those charges is $5,000.