Man arrested after weekend strip club raid

PULASKI COUNTY - Pulaski County officials told KOMU 8 News Monday police arrested a strip club owner after a weekend raid.

Pulaski County Sheriff Ronald Long said the "After Dark" strip club owner Matthew Wagner and seven to eight of the dancers could face criminal charges after police raided the club around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Long said police found illegal drugs, alcohol and four guns at the club. One of the guns was reported stolen.

Long said the incident is under investigation.