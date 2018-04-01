Man arrested during Moberly drug bust

MOBERLY — Three law enforcement agencies partnered to serve a narcotics search warrant on Friday, resulting in the arrest of Cordero Mcpherson Sears, 27.

Members of the Moberly Police Department, North Missouri Drug Task Force and Randolph County Sherriff’s office served the warrant at 1502 S. Morley St. lot 5. Police said they located large amounts of currency, automatic weapons, methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, synthetic drugs and items used in packaging and sales of narcotics. Sears, a 19-year-old female and a 21-year-old female were present at the scene.

Sears has been charged with two counts of class B Felony distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance.

He is currently being held at the Randolph County Justice Center on a $45,000 cash warrant.