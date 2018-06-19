Man Arrested Following Rollover Accident on Providence

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a rollover accident on Providence Road in Columbia in the early morning hours Friday.

When KOMU 8 News arrived at the scene, an officer with the Columbia Police DWI Unit handcuffed Jared R. Ward. Police say the vehicle flipped multiple times and is now totalled.

Columbia Police say Ward had one other passenger riding with him but neither are injured. Ward faces municipal and traffic lane change charges.

Ward's bond was set at $500 and he has posted bond.