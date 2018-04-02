Man Arrested for Assault With a Handgun

JEFFERSON CITY - Police took one man into custody Sunday after responding to a disturbance call on the 1000 block of St. Mary's Boulevard.

Matthew Williams, 22, was arrested for assault and weapons charges.

The victim told officers Williams assaulted her and threatened her with a gun according to police. Officers found a backpack containing a Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun and drug paraphernalia in the trunk of the vehicle Williams was in.

Williams was taken to Cole County jail.

The Cole County Prosecuting Attorney is seeking charges against Williams of domestic assault to the 2nd degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim of the domestic assault receiving minor injuries.