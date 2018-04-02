Man Arrested for Assualt, Illegal Weapons, and Drug Paraphernalia

MARIES COUNTY - A man was arrested Monday evening after the Maries County Sheriff's Office received a report of a disturbance involving weapons and an intoxicated person.

Maries County Deputies responded to Maries County Road 302 where they were told the suspect, 56-year-old Jimmie R. McKinney, had threatened to kill the victim who reported the incident. The victim told deputies McKinney pointed a rifle at him and fled.

The Sheriff's Office observed McKiney traveling down Highway 63 and fled at a high rate of speed.

Deputies later located him at his residence and found illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia. McKinney, of Vienna, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault, resisting arrest, felon in possession of firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mckinney, who is currently out on felony probation was taken to the Maries County Jail, pending warrant application.