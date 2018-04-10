Man arrested for document forgery and drug charges

FULTON - Police arrested a man Saturday after allegedly using fraudulent documents to avoid paying tow fees.

Poor Boys Garage tow company picked up an impounded vehicle Saturday around 10 a.m. in response to the Fulton Police Department.

Police learned Samuel Weyland presented a document showing the tow bill was paid for.

It was found to be fraudulent.

Authorities arrested Weyland at a local motel and seized the vehicle following an investigation.

Weyland was arrested for forgery, narcotics possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Callaway County Jail.