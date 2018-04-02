Man arrested for false reports of clown sightings

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday for filing false police reports about clown sightings in the area.

On Friday, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of two clowns walking along the road carrying shotguns. The deputies searched the area but could not find the reported clowns.

According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, after the reported sighting, community members voiced concerns about this matter to deputies. A licensed daycare facility is located in the area of this filed complaint, which raised further concern.

On Monday, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of one clown that had come on private property, assaulted a dog with a baseball bat and then fled on foot. Deputies again searched the area but could not find the reported clown.

Deputies later interviewed Ronald J. Pace, of Auxvasse, who filed both reports of the clown sightings. He admitted to fabricating both reports and stated that he never saw clowns on either day. He also stated that the dog was accidentally struck by a vehicle, not by a clown with a baseball bat.

Pace was transported to the Callaway County Jail and was booked/processed for filing a false report. He was given a court date of Nov. 4, and was released pending a court appearance.