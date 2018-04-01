Man arrested for killing Colorado man, threatening others

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man with ties to Kansas and Missouri is suspected of attacking and killing a Colorado man in his home and attacking another family before being arrested.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Timothy Hagins' arrest affidavit says he fatally stabbed and strangled David Stechman of Falcon on Aug. 25 before driving to another home, breaking in and threatening the family with a knife.

Police say a 17-year-old girl told them she found a stranger in the kitchen holding a mop handle and drinking. Her father said Hagins was "here to slaughter the lambs."

Hagins allegedly told authorities he just felt like killing Stechman.

It's not clear if he has a lawyer. His parents told KCTV in Kansas City that their son has schizophrenia and that they didn't know he was in Colorado until he was arrested.