Man arrested for March shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a Columbia man on Tuesday afternoon in relation to a shots fired incident in March on Lawnridge Court. Police said Ronell Jerome Clark, 33, of Columbia, shot at a car with a man, woman and three-month-old child inside.

On March 29, 2015, police were called to the 2900 block of Lawnridge Court after an argument between two men resulted in the suspect hitting the male victim multiple times.

Columbia Police said Clark then went into a nearby home while the male victim, along with a 17-year-old female victim, and a three-month-old child, fled to a nearby vehicle. Officers said Clark returned outside, fired a shot toward the three victims, and ran away when police arrived.

The male victim experienced minor bruising, but no one was injured from the fired shot.

Officers saw a man matching the Clark's description while patrolling the 2900 block of Lawnridge Court on Tuesday.

Police arrested Clark for armed criminal action, three counts of assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and assault in the third degree.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the arrested person's name.]