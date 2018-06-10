Man Arrested for Pot Was Wanted for Memphis Armed Robbery

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man who police arrested Thursday afternoon for alleged marijuana possession was wanted by U.S. Marshals for an aggravated armed robbery in Shelby County, Tennessee.

28-year-old Dennis Carl Whitehead was spotted by Street Crimes Unit detectives on a curb near Ash St. and Bicknell Dr. The detectives allegedly knew of Whitehead's outstanding warrant, and took him into custody.

While searching Whitehead, detectives allegedly found a small bag of marijuana, and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance in addition to his warrant.

The Shelby Co. (Tennessee) Sheriff's Office said that Whitehead and another man allegedly robbed a home at gunpoint and escaped with cash Sunday, June 1.

Bail for the fugitive warrant charge was set at $1 million.

Whitehead has an extensive rap sheet dating back to 2002, and according to case records, was last jailed in 2012, again for marijuana possession.