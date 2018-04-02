Man arrested for road rage stabbing in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it arrested a man after a road rage stabbing that happened at the intersection of Bernadette Drive and Stadium Boulevard on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, 25-year-old Joshua Maloney got into a verbal argument with another driver. Maloney yelled at the male driver for driving too slow and gave the male driver the middle finger. The male victim's daughter was in the vehicle with him.

Officers said, when Maloney stopped near the intersection, he got off of his moped holding a tire punch. The male victim got out of his vehicle because Maloney was yelling obscenities at him. The male driver pushed Maloney and Maloney stabbed him in the left side of his chest with the tire punch, which caused a puncture wound.

Police arrested Maloney for second degree assault. Maloney was booked in the Boone County Jail around 9 p.m. on Sunday. According to court records, Maloney's bond is being held at $20,000.