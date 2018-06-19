Man Arrested for Robbery near Green Meadows

COLUMBIA- Police arrested a suspect after he allegedly robbed a younger man while they were headed to a movie theater.

According to Columbia Police, Michael A. Green picked up a 26-year-old man to go see a movie Sunday afternoon. Green stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the passenger. The victim handed Green the money he had and then stepped out of the car.

Police responded to the robbery near Green Meadows and Crescent Green Drive soon after, and arrested Green near the Cole County Sheriff's Department.

Green was charged with robbery in the first degree, and was transferred to the Boone County's Sheriff Office. His bond has not been set.