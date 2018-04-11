Man arrested for selling pounds of meth in Lake Ozark, Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - A man from Osage Beach is under arrest for selling pounds of methamphetamine.
Miller county Sheriff Louie Gregoire said the suspect, Mark Sooter, confessed to authorities during a long term drug investigation, according to a press release published on Tuesday. The arrest was made after the investigation concluded last Tuesday.
Sooter is being held on a $250,000 bond.
The Miller County Sheriff Office, Lake Ozark Police Department, and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force worked together in the investigation. The sheriff's department is also requesting the DEA to place federal charges.
