Man arrested for threats against Ferguson officer

SEATTLE (AP) - Federal officials have arrested a Washington state man for allegedly posting Internet threats to kill the police officer who shot and killed a black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Jaleel Tariq Abdul-Jabbaar of Kirkland was arrested early Tuesday. They say he began posting threats to kill the officer and members of his family on a Facebook page soon after the Aug. 9 shooting of Michael Brown. The criminal complaint only refers to former officer Darren Wilson as D.W. He has since resigned from the police department.

The complaint says Abdul-Jabbaar posted inflammatory messages for months that called on others to join him on a trip to Ferguson to "give back the bullets" that the officer fired at Brown.

Abdul-Jabbaar is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon.