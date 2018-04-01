Man Arrested for Throwing Wife Off Building

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man is jailed on charges he threw his seriously ill wife four stories to her death because he could no longer afford to pay for her medical care. Fifty-one-year-old Stanley Reimer is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, 47-year-old Criste Reimer. Prosecutors say Stanley Reimer walked his wife to the balcony of their apartment Tuesday night and kissed her before throwing her over. The woman's body was found outside the apartment building, near the upscale Country Club Plaza shopping district. A probable cause statement says Reimer was desperate because he could not pay the bills for his wife's treatment for neurological problems and uterine cancer. Investigators said that Reimer was in the apartment when they arrived. He told them, "She didn't jump," but did not elaborate.