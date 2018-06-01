Man Arrested in Connection With Conley Road Murder

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man in connection with the Conley Road homicide Thursday afternoon.

20-year-old Domionte Sjornell Cheatum was arrested and charged with second degree murder after deputies stopped the vehicle Cheatum was driving in the 700 block of North Providence Road. Cheatum had warrants from Jackson County.

On June 23, Columbia Police officers responded to fatal shooting in front of a laundromat at Conley and Brickton Roads. Two other suspects were arrested shortly after.