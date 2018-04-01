Man arrested in killing at Missouri mobile home park
LINCOLN — A man has been arrested in a deadly shooting at a west-central Missouri mobile home park.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Caleb L.D. Shephard, of Cole Camp, was shot Friday night just outside the town of Lincoln. The Sedalia Democrat reports that he was rushed in an ambulance to a helicopter landing site, where he died.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting. Shephard was shot outside the suspect's residence.
Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said a motive for the shooting hasn't been determined.
Shephard's obituary described him as a U.S. Army veteran and a father to two sons.
