Man Arrested in Randolph Co. for 1997 Robbery, Shooting
MOBERLY - After more than sixteen years, a man has been charged in a December 1997 robbery and shooting of a man on South Morley St. in Moberly.
39-year-old Ollie Mack James III, whose address is on file as being in Newton, Iowa, was arrested Tuesday after Randolph Co. Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman filed the 1st-degree felony assault charges.
According to Moberly police, the investigation had been ongoing since '97, and new information led to Fusselman filing charges, and a county judge issuing a warrant for James' arrest.
Moberly police also say the case remains an open investigation.
James is being held at the Randolph County Justice Center, with a bond set at $100,000.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang! Cardinals left fielder Marcell... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the first two innings on Sunday. The Oakland Athletics were first... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners attended the first ever Second Chance Rescue Reunion Sunday at the LogBoat Brewing Company.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank has started an initiative to provide less canned foods and more healthy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A car may be a simple luxury many take for granted, but those without one often face hurdles.... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Police Department responded to Fulton Medical Center early Sunday morning after a man, whose name was not... More >>
in
(AP) — An attorney for President Donald Trump stressed Sunday that the president's legal team would contest any effort to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A car crash Friday evening left a child injured and in the hospital. Police said 51-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has invested in a new area to dump trash downtown, but is still looking... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – State lawmakers are honoring the efforts of Rep. Cloria Brown, who recently died of cancer, by raising... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League welcomed visitors to its 60th annual 'Art in the Park' festival Saturday at Stephens... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia hosted an event that made garage cleaning a lot easier for people in the... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A historic junior high school building in downtown Moberly could be transformed into affordable senior housing. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The inaugural "VidWest" music video festival is taking place on Friday and Saturday in Columbia. The goal... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
in