Man Arrested in Robberies Outside Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been charged with robbing several women at gunpoint outside Busch Stadium following a Cardinals game in August.

KSDK-TV reports 44-year-old Thurlester Johnson faces multiple counts of robbery, attempted robbery and armed criminal action. Online court records show Johnson was being held Thursday on $500,000 bond.

The holdups took place the night of Aug. 22 in the 500 block of South Broadway. Five women reported they were walking past a man leaning against a fence when he pulled a gun and ordered them to put their purses on the ground.

Two other women walked past the group. One turned and walked away; the other said she handed over her property when the man threatened to shoot her.

Court records did not list a lawyer for Johnson.