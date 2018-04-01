Man Arrested in Sikeston Shooting Death

SIKESTON (AP) - Authorities in southeastern Missouri say they've arrested a suspect in the weekend shooting death of a Sikesman man.

Investigators tell the Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian that 29-year-old Kevin King of Sikeston was arrested Sunday at a Cape Girardeau home.

Police say King is accused of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing early Saturday of 19-year-old Deangelo Williams. Investigators say Williams was shot several times and later died at a hospital.

King is jailed on $150,000 cash bond.

Online court records do not show whether King has an attorney, and he does not have a listed home telephone number.