Man arrested in St. Peters for Callaway County vehicle thefts

CALLAWAY COUNTY – 21-year-old Harley Walls was arrested in St. Peters when he was located in possession of one vehicle stolen from Callaway County on Monday. The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged him with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Audrain County Sheriff's Office, and Auxvasse Police Department investigated the theft of two vehicles near Auxvasse in northern Callaway County on Feb. 3. A third vehicle reported stolen in Audrain County was located abandoned in Auxvasse the same date.

Deputies returned Walls to Callaway County and he is in the Callaway County Jail with a $25,000 bond.