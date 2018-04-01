Man arrested in theft of ambulance from Missouri hospital

TRENTON (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the theft of an ambulance from a northwest Missouri hospital.

KMBC-TV reports the ambulance was reported stolen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from Wright Memorial Hospital in the Grundy County town of Trenton. Witnesses told police a man who had been seeking treatment came out of the emergency room, climbed into the ambulance, and drove off.

Trenton police say the Grundy County Sheriff's Office later recovered the ambulance in a remote area. The suspect was found near the ambulance and taken into custody without incident. No charges were immediately filed.