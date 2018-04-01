Man arrested in woman's homicide at home east of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide at a home east of Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the victim has been identified as Angela Cox. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says a man reported he came home from work Tuesday to discover his wife was dead. Arnott said no other family members were believed to be home at the time of the death.

A suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday in Taney County. No charges were immediately filed.