Man arrested on charges of burglary, assault and property damage

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a man early Saturday morning on the 6400 block of Highway 40 in response to a disturbance call.

According to the release, deputies learned a man from Pensacola, Florida had partially forced his way into the residence. The man was stopped by someone who lived at the residence. Witnesses at the scene said they could hear the man threatening the residents inside while he was outside pounding on the residence.

When deputies arrived, they arrested 26-year-old Mason Brooks Hunter. They arrested Hunter on charges of burglary in the first degree, assault in the third degree and property damage in the second degree.

Deputies took Hunter into custody without incident.